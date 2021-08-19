Greek Government reacted after Macedonian Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska signed an agreement of cooperation with the Turkish Defense Ministry. A Greek spokesman was quoted as saying that this agreement shows assurances given by the previous, SYRIZA led Government, as naive.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras insisted that the 2018 Prespa Treaty he signed with Zoran Zaev will, among other things, ensure that Turkey is not a security factor in Macedonia. Tsipras would even say that the treaty allows Greece to focus solely on its eastern border, without fear of Turkish troops deploying in Macedonia.

SYRIZA official Georgios Katrougalos responded that the current New Democracy led Government, which opposed the Prespa Treaty but does little to revoke it, is dragging its feet on building up on the Prespa Treaty and signing new cooperation agreements with Macedonia.