It seems Slavica Grkovska is advocating for stringent measures to prevent individuals listed under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations from holding public office or being employed in the administration. Her stance reflects a desire to maintain ethical standards and integrity within government institutions.

Her proposal includes the immediate termination of the mandates of current officials if they are subjected to such sanctions. Grkovska emphasizes the importance of restoring trust in institutions by taking decisive actions when sanctions are imposed, rather than ignoring them. She also highlights the potential reduction in corruption by demonstrating impartiality within the system and implementing penalties for those who breach ethical and moral norms.

Additionally, she aims to amend the Law on Restrictive Measures to incorporate measures taken by the United States alongside those of the UN Security Council and the EU as a basis for legal restrictions. This suggests a move towards aligning national laws with international sanctions.

Grkovska’s initiative aims to bolster accountability and integrity within the government by ensuring that individuals facing international sanctions are not allowed to wield influence or hold positions of authority within the administration.