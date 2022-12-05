The police confirmed that the famous influencer and make-up artist from Macedonia, Maja Janeska, was found with a gunshot wound to her head on Friday, the South African portal “News24” reports.

African police have inspected the scene of the accident and at this stage, law enforcement is not treating the case as suspicious, but the news portal claims family and friends told News24 they could not believe she would have taken her own life.

Police received a call about a person who allegedly killed herself in Bassonia Estate. Upon arrival at the address given, police found a woman in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a firearm next to her. The woman was certified dead by the paramedics, said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

According to the news portal, Janeska was in a relationship with Kyle Phillips, co-director of a cigarette company, at the time of her death. The news portal reports that her boyfriend was in the home during the event.