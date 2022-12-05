Vesna Dameva has been elected the new President of the Judicial Council of the Republic of Macedonia. Dameva, as the only candidate, was elected at Monday’s session with 10 votes in favor and one vote against.

Dameva’s election comes after Pavlina Crvenkovska submitted her irrevocable resignation from the position of president of the Judicial Council last week, a few months before the end of her term.

The position of president of the Judicial Council of Macedonia is elected for a term of two years from among the members of the council, who are elected by the Parliament.