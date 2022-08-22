The employment of Ramcilovic’s wife and son in the Ministry of Internal Affairs shows that the institutions are being used to house the obedient, the Anti-Corruption Commission should investigate the case. After Ramcilovic became an MP from SDSM, he employed his wife in a high position in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and now he also employed his son as a policeman, said VMRO-DPMNE.

And while people are running away from the country because they cannot find a job, for those obeying the government, there are two jobs per family in the same institution. Ramcilovic should not refer to his Bosniak ethnicity, because there are hundreds of Bosniaks who cannot get to work because of people like him, who abuse politics. Ramcilovic will have to explain to all citizens how he managed to employ two members of his family while he is a SDSM MP in the Ministry of the Interior, reads the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE.