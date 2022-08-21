In an interview with Radio Slobodna Europa, Professor Gordan Kalajdziev says that it is unusual that the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Macedonia, Ljubomir Joveski, did not stand behind the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska.

It is usual for the prosecutor to support his own people, to support his people and to disable the pressures on them. In this case, it is as if the state prosecutor stood on the other side. Does that mean his corruption linked to the election in the Constitutional Court or some other… We know that simply our way of appointing the chief prosecutor, who is appointed, i.e. proposed by the government, is fundamentally wrong and leads to constant problems of influence on the executive power and the political elite on the Prosecutor’s Office, which is very harmful considering the hierarchy inside the Prosecutor’s Office, Kalajdziev said.