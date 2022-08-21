Zijadin Sela informed at Sunday’s press conference that he has resigned from the post of president of the Alliance for Albanians. He emphasized that the reason for the resignation was the defeat of the party’s list of candidates for the Municipal Council in Tetovo, stressing that the Alliance for Albanians achieved a very bad result and that it will not participate in the Council.

Sela told the journalists that he does not want to run for the same position again, firstly for moral reasons, but he reminded her that the statute provides for such a right to be held only twice.

In Saturday’s elections, the Alliance for Albanians did not win a single seat in the Tetovo Municipality Council.