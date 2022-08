Changes won in Tetovo! Great victory of VMRO-DPMNE! Changes will win in Macedonia! Early elections as Macedonia’s way out from the national and economic crisis! wrote the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, after the victory of the opposition in the elections for the Council of the Municipality of Tetovo.

VMRO-DPMNE has a double advantage over SDSM, ie the number of councilors is 4-2.