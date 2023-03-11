The General Secretary of Alternativa Zeqirja Ibrahimi confirmed to Sloboden Pecat the meeting between Gashi and Zaev, but did not reveal any details. According to Ibrahimi, the meeting was certainly not to bring down Kovacevski’s government, because it will sink by itself.

Earlier, the independent MP and former party member of Gashi, Skender Redzepi, published on Facebook a photo of the meeting between Gashi and Zaev in Strumica and asked what Gashi asked Zaev for.

Commenting on the lunch with Zaev in Strumica, Gashi said that there was nothing strange in their meeting and asked why the SDSM and DUI services were following him.