A new parliamentary majority without DUI and SDSM by the end of the year, announced Zeqirja Ibrahimi from the Alternative/Alliance for Albanians coalition.

Ibrahimi pointed out on TV Shenja that the numbers of the local elections shook the ruling coalition. According to him, some parties participating in the coalition are already ready to move to the other side.

In the government in which we will be with VMRO-DPMNE and other smaller parties, there is no place for DUI. There is already talk of internal divisions, if an MP leaves, he will move to this side. We do not know what that will be like, but as a party, DUI will not be in the Government in December. Therefore, we are preparing for a new parliamentary majority, for a new government, which I am sure will bring good for all citizens, in this case for the citizens of our Cair, says Ibrahimi.

Despite the preparation of the new parliamentary majority, Ibrahimi says that the Alternative/Alliance for Albanians coalition will also be part of the local government in the City of Skopje, even with some large directorates under the city. There is already an agreement for this with the future mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska.