SDSM leader Dimitar Kovachevski stated on Tuesday that if he secures a second term as prime minister, he’ll adopt a more cautious approach in selecting and appointing personnel to govern institutions. Kovachevski acknowledged that some government individuals behaved inappropriately during his tenure but praised the hard work of ministers, including those from DUI, during a period of economic and energy crisis.

While he didn’t disclose whether he’d form a coalition with DUI in a second term, Kovachevski highlighted the tough decisions made with them, leading Macedonia to NATO membership and initiating EU accession talks.

Regarding corruption, Kovachevski affirmed SDSM’s commitment to justice reforms and emphasized the importance of EU integration in combating corruption and upholding the rule of law.

Despite citizen fatigue with the EU integration process, Kovachevski stressed its pivotal role in bringing positive changes to Macedonia, including strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption.