The latest IPIS poll shows that SDSM candidate Venko Filipce faces unsurmountable odds in the 4th electoral district against VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The poll, prepared for the state MRTV television, shows that Nikoloski leads Filipce with 32 percent against 19.9 percent. SDSM were pinning high hopes in the former Healthcare Minister, in whom they invested a lot during the pandemic period. And he is seen as the handpicked candidate of former SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who used to dominate the south-eastern region of Macedonia. But, SDSM has collapsed in the polls elsewhere, and in the 4th district as well.

The poll shows the candidates of the Levica party ranking at 4 percent, and ZNAM at 3.7 percent in this largely rural area.

By parties, VMRO-DPMNE leads SDSM 34.2 against 17.8 percent.