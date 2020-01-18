Interim Interior Minister Nake Culev said he will conduct a thorough review of the way the department operated under his predecessor Oliver Spasovski, who is now the interim Prime Minister. Culev got into a dispute with Spasovski’s deputy Slavjanka Petrovska, who now has veto power over some of his decisions, and tried to use it to block some of the appointments Culev is entitled to.

The Ministry is in a state of chaos which results from the way it was poorly managed by the previous Minister and his deputy Petrovska. It is high time to review their illegal actions, which is clearly causing alarm among them. We will soon reveal concrete evidence of their abuses. My team and I will ensure that free and fair elections are held in April and will protect the safaty of all citizens, Culev said.

He was nominated by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, under the 100 days rule which ensures that the key Government departments are no longer abused in favor of the ruling SDSM party, at least for 100 days ahead of the elections. Spasovski and Petrovska tried to undermine Culev by frantic re-organizing in the Ministry days before he assumed office, when they reassigned more than a hundred police officials and officers.