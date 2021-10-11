If parliamentary elections were held today, most of the citizens would vote for VMRO-DPMNE, show the results of the poll conducted by IPSOS from September 17, 2021 to October 6, 2021, for the needs of VMRO-DPMNE.
Asked if early parliamentary elections were held in which only parties and not coalitions would run, who would they vote for, 22% of the respondents gave their support to VMRO-DPMNE. 16% said they would vote for SDSM, and 7% for DUI.
These three parties are followed by Levica with 6% and the Alliance for Albanians with 5%, as the only other parties with more than 1% of support.
14% were undecided, while 16% of the respondents refused to answer the question.
The field survey was conducted on a representative sample of 1,002 respondents.
Poll results:
1. VMRO-DPMNE 22%
2. SDSM 16%
3. DUI 7%
4. Levica 6%
5. Alliance for Albanians 5%
6. Kasami’s Besa 1%
7. DPA 1%
8. Alternative 1%
9. Other 1%
10. Undecided 14%
11. I refuse to answer 16%
12. I would not like to vote 10%
Comments are closed for this post.