If parliamentary elections were held today, most of the citizens would vote for VMRO-DPMNE, show the results of the poll conducted by IPSOS from September 17, 2021 to October 6, 2021, for the needs of VMRO-DPMNE.

Asked if early parliamentary elections were held in which only parties and not coalitions would run, who would they vote for, 22% of the respondents gave their support to VMRO-DPMNE. 16% said they would vote for SDSM, and 7% for DUI.

These three parties are followed by Levica with 6% and the Alliance for Albanians with 5%, as the only other parties with more than 1% of support.

14% were undecided, while 16% of the respondents refused to answer the question.

The field survey was conducted on a representative sample of 1,002 respondents.

Poll results:

1. VMRO-DPMNE 22%

2. SDSM 16%

3. DUI 7%

4. Levica 6%

5. Alliance for Albanians 5%

6. Kasami’s Besa 1%

7. DPA 1%

8. Alternative 1%

9. Other 1%

10. Undecided 14%

11. I refuse to answer 16%

12. I would not like to vote 10%