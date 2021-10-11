The settlements of Balkanska, Makedonka, Zeleznicka, Duzlak, Babi, Cardaklija, Tri Cesmi, will get public transport! This is a serious need of the residents of these remote settlements, said Ivan Jordanov, VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of the Municipality of Stip.

Students, retirees, as well as all residents in need, after many years, will have the opportunity for public, city transport, which will reduce the costs of my fellow citizens. Our task will be to subsidize the economic operators and to provide a dignified and affordable price for this type of transport. The citizens asked for it, we will provide it. From now on, this is what our work in the Municipality of Stip will look like. We will be open to the challenges and with great enthusiasm, in agreement with the citizens, we will solve the problems. The needs and priorities of the citizens are the basic guide of the NEW FUTURE FOR STIP, adds Jordanov.