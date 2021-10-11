The candidate for mayor of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, congratulated Monday October 11 – National Uprising Day.

October 11 is the day when our struggle against the Bulgarian fascist occupation began. This day is a reminder of our struggle, of our insubordination! On this day we should remember that our ancestors left us a testament that we should not give up, that we should fight for what is most important. This day is the day when we showed that we know how to fight for freedom. That is why we have an obligation to continue on that path and to ensure a better future for our future generations, said Arsovska.