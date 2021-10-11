VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, congratulated October 11-National Uprising Day, saying that this holiday is engraved in the collective memory of Macedonia, as a day when freedom-loving people led and then won the struggle.

If some peoples said that it was better to live on one’s knees than to die on one’s feet, our people decided to stand on their feet and raise their heads for freedom, and joined the leading nations in the anti-fascist struggle. We owe the freedom to those who fought for it, but we also owe it to future generations, our sons and daughters, our grandchildren to leave them the freedom we have received. And to fight for progress, for a good life and for stability and security for every person, said Mickoski.

According to him, at a time when “our freedom is restricted again, when divisions are made, when there is no responsibility for anyone and anything, when books end up in landfills, when people do not feel safe, when the government trades with our heritage, it is more than certain that changes are needed”.