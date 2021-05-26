While the citizens are collecting signatures for organizing a referendum against the digitalization of the textbooks, Carovska is persistent in her intentions not to give up the reform which envisages the abolition of textbooks. The students have become hostages of the business interests of Mila Carovska. When Carovska says reform, she means profit and filling her pocket from those self-proclaimed reforms. Dropping textbooks out of education is not a reform, but Talibanism, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, the arrogant Minister Carovska defines the resistance to the imposed reform as a huge support and thus continues to disparage the citizens.