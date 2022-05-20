Journalist Zoran Ivanov, who was fired from the board of the state MIA news agency after his insults aimed at former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, is at it again. This time the focus of his criticism is Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is one of the most hard-line politicians on the Macedonian issue, and his request that the EU becomes guarantor that Macedonia will meet all Bulgarian demands.

This policy would greatly increase pressure on Macedonia as it would be pushed not just by one country but by the bloc in general.