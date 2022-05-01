The SSNM union of journalists informed that 7 out of 10 journalists in Macedonia receive salaries that are below the national average. Four out of ten are hired on a fixed term contract and a third of them have received threats for doing their work.
According to Pavle Belovski from SSNM, the data shows that journalists in Macedonia have poor working conditions.
People who are blackmailed with their social standing and who work for miserable salaries are not free. Our message is that journalists need to be united and show solidarity to fight for their rights, Belovski said in his statement on the International Workers’ Day.
