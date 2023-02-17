The ZNM association of journalists will hold a protest march today, accusing the Government of worsening press freedom and the ability of journalists and reporters to do their work.

In its announcement ZNM speaks broadly about “aggressive state PR that takes jobs from journalists, local media who are on the verge of sustainability and unsatisfactory physical safety”. Because of this, the association calls on journalists to gather in front of the Government building this morning and march to the Parliament.

The Government’s press service recently refused to issue accreditations to Republika and a number of other critical news outlets for the highly anticipated honoring of Goce Delcev, an event that was seen as a security risk.