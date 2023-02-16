The organizations registered in line with the Law on Associations and Foundations who will not align their names and activities with the law, will be removed from the Registry, said the Central Registry in a press release Thursday.

According to the amendments of the Law on Associations and Foundations, associations are obliged within three months from the date of entry into force of this law to align their name, program, goals and activities, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Associations and Foundations. The deadline for expires today.

Tomorrow, the Central Registry will submit a list of associations that should further be subject to analysis by the Ministry of Justice.