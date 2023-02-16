The European Court of Human Rights made a decision in which it says that the applications submitted by the applicants are premature and does not go into the substance of the applications. The decision states that not all legal mechanisms in Macedonia have been exhausted.

The government, instead of celebrating the defocus, should worry about this decision, because the essence and justice will one day come to light. Just as the high inflation, criminal tenders, corruption, betrayals, incompetence, such as the latest case with the withdrawal of the euro bond come to light in the public, with which SDS and DUI disgraced the state and damaged its reputation, says VMRO-DPMNE.