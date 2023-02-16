Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski informed today that the Bulgarian clubs, once they change the disputed names, will continue to work in accordance with the laws.

Those who will not submit a request to the Central Registry will not continue to work according to the laws. Cultural clubs should be a place where peoples and citizens are brought together, not places where their names invoke negative feelings and divide citizens. The law will be fully implemented as all other laws are implemented, Kovacevski said regarding the names of the clubs “Tsar Boris III” in Ohrid and “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola.

The club in Ohrid submitted a request to change its name six days ago.