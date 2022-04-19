The events in Bitola raised several questions about the club named after the Bulgarian fascist collaborator Vanco Mihajlov.

The suspicions that all this was done with the permission of the government were raised by the former Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska. She posted the case for the disputed club on Facebook, which clearly states that the Ministry of Justice did not give permission for the use of this name.

The Ministry clearly indicates that the name of the “Ivan Mihajlov” association which is in the process of registration in the Central Register contains the name of a historical person and given that there is no register of historical figures or other document that can determine the status of the historical figure “the Ministry of Justice is not able to issue an approval for the use of the name “Ivan Mihajlov” in the name of the association”.

Therefore, “Republika” asked the Central Registry how this association is registered without the permission of the Ministry of Justice. They are obliged to respond because this association openly expresses anti-Macedonian views.