The Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN) called on the Government to allow all media outlets to report from the honoring of Goce Delcev – after Republika was among the group of media outlets who had their requests for accreditation denied.

We are notified that a dozen independent and professional journalists and photo-reporters had their requests rejected. Meanwhile, no requests from pro-Government outlets was denied. This discrimination endangers the freedom of the press, which is guaranteed by the Constitution. It also enhances the pressure aimed at the media outlets and leads to censorship through bans to attend public events. The Government has until tomorrow morning to approve the credentials and its practice to divide the press into “approved” and “unapproved” outlets. MAN is warning the Government for the last time, this is the last red line and decent forms of communication are exhausted, MAN said in its statement.