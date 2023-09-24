During his recent visit to Macedonia, Tim Dawson, Deputy General Secretary of the International Federation of Journalists, attended the assembly of the Macedonian Association of Journalists (MAN). Dawson delivered remarks at the event, discussing the challenges that journalists now face, from workplace conditions and freedom of speech to the spread of AI technologies.

Our response to these unique pressures is collective, whether it is about our jobs, about interference in our reporting, or at the national level where we gather in associations to deal with the issues, Dawson said.

You can follow his remarks here: