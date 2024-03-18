In accordance with the Electoral Code, and the timetable for performing of the activities related to the coming elections, “Republika” today published its offer for paid political advertising of the participants in the elections.

The news sites republika.mk, english,repubika.mk and shqip.republika.mk are registered in the database of broadcasting, print and electronic media outlets by the State Electoral Commission.

Below you can find the price range and the accompanying elements of the offer for paid political advertising in “Republika”.