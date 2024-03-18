The newly appointed economic director of the Toxicology Clinic, Besija Ilyazi, does not know the Macedonian language, so when she has to cooperate with her colleagues, her translators are the two secretaries employed at this clinic, MKD.mk learned from sources in the clinic. In addition, they say, she often comes to work with her father who is always with her as if he is her security.

We only saw her once when she came to introduce herself. He read what he was saying from a piece of paper in extremely bad Macedonian. Several times we saw her walking through the corridors with her father, who looks like he is her security, sources told the portal.

The Ministry of Health told MKD.mk that Ilyazi was appointed director of the Toxicology Clinic on February 14 of this year.

Besia Ilyazi was appointed organizational director of the Toxicology Clinic on February 14 of this year, according to the health care law, each university clinic should have two directors, one medical and one organizational director. She has graduated from the Faculty of Economics, with previous work experience in the profession, writes in the answer from the Ministry of Health.

From there, they did not answer the questions whether the Ministry of Health had received complaints about her work and from which position Ilyazi comes as economic director of the Toxicology Clinic.