Journalists gathered in front of the Government building today to protest the growing pressure they are put under. Organized by the ZNM association of journalists and the SSNM union, they called for an end to the insults and humiliations they suffer from the Government, and the unsafe working conditions.

Our first demand is that we see the negative trend of humiliating speech from politicians toward us end. We want an end to the aggressive state PR. The institutions need to open and we will help them improve their work. We need to support our colleagues in the interior, not just in the local media, said ZNM head Mladen Cadikovski.

In one of the more serious violations of freedom of the press, Republika and a group of other critical news outlets were not given accreditation to report from the honoring of Goce Delcev, which was an important event. DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti and then Prime Minister Kovacevski insulted two critical TV stations, Alfa and Telma, and then Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi tried to put a group of journalists “in their place” during a press conference.