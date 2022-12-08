In an interview with “Republika”, Lenin Jovanovski from “Sloboda Prevoz” talked about the relationship he had with Mayor Arsovska, with whom he was also friends.

Relations changed overnight the moment I stood up for the private bus transporters and defended their debt claims the very next day there was a strange attack with serious criminal qualifications. That closeness and communication were in a way betrayed or abused. We supported the mayor both before and after the elections in the hope that she would commit to fulfilling some of the promises she made to private bus transporters, for which she also received my personal support. However, everything changed after she sat on that chair and changed her opinion and concept for her further management from the position of mayor.

He says he doesn’t regret supporting her, but he feels cheated.