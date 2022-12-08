The Municipality of Ohrid held an event in honor of St. Clement – the patron saint of the city, at which the charter and awards were presented.

Macedonia and the Macedonians over the centuries have gone through many turmoils, falls, and denials, but they have always found the strength to persevere, stand up and continue along the path of St. Clement, which is paved with love for God, philanthropy and charity. It makes us meek and determined, gentle and firm, patient and steadfast. It is our greatest legacy from St. Clement of Ohrid, which I believe we will successfully pass on to the next generations throughout the centuries, said the mayor of Ohrid Municipality, Kiril Pecakov at the event held on the occasion of St. Clement of Ohrid – the patron of the city.

Tonight, he emphasized, the soul of every Ohrid citizen and Macedonian is filled with joy, trembling, and bliss, because we celebrate our greatest spiritual leader and teacher, bishop and people’s tribune, the protector of Ohrid and the Macedonian Orthodox Church, St. Clement of Ohrid.