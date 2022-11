The Ministry of Culture has announced this year’s recipients of the “St. Clement of Ohrid” award.

They include: Afrim Osmani, PhD, as this year’s winner in the area of education, Vlada Urosevic, writer, and Ismet Ramikjevic, artist, have received the award in the area of culture and art, while cardiac surgeon Sasko Jovev received the award in the area of healthcare.