SDS, as expected, stood up for Danela Arsovska, because at the secret meetings they united for commissions and Bulgarian business interests, according to the party statement of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

SDS to answer whether the buses from Bulgaria have arrived? SDS to answer if Kovacevski and Arsovska agreed to create chaos in order to give private transportation in Skopje to a company from near Sofia? SDS on behalf of Arsovska should answer why the director of JSP from SDS, in the contract with the company of MP from SDS, there is no discount, enough money to settle the debt to private bus transporters? SDS, instead of coming to her defense Danela Arsovska, should say whether her associate-accountant and her relative are the main ones for commissions from harmful contracts? asks VMRO-DPMNE.

SDS, DUI, Levica whose members Danela Arsovska appointed as directors are directly responsible for the chaos in Skopje!, stressed the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.