In the next 6 months, we will overcome all open issues with Bulgaria, while preserving the red lines and dignity, SDSM MP Darko Kaevski said on the “Top Tema” show.

What happened last week in Skopje and Sofia is a step towards unblocking and I believe that with such an honest, honest, open and public approach to resolving all open issues in the dispute with Bulgaria, we can reach a solution that will unblock the process of Macedonia’s negotiations with the EU. These are the main principles and ideals that this government stands for. I am really optimistic because what happened last week and the whole past period brought positive signals and showed that Macedonia is on the right track and will be an EU member soon, said Kaevski.