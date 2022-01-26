Macedonia’s Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met with EU Ambassador David Geer in the Government on Wednesday and thanked him for the support and opportunity to present the reform process in the country to representatives of the EU institutions, particularly highlighting the renewal of the dialogue with Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Kovacevski stressed that the priorities of the new government remain European integration, as well as taking appropriate measures to overcome the health and energy crisis, which are a global problem.

EU Ambassador Geer congratulated Prime Minister Kovacevski on his new position, expressing positive assessments of the current steps taken by Macedonia and Bulgaria.

It was said at the meeting that the reforms and their dynamism continue, especially in the field of justice, the fight against corruption and crime and the creation of a modern and efficient administration, as well as the policies of the Green Agenda for the Western Balkans, as part of the European Green Agreement.