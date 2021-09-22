Bulgarian nationalist politician and former Defense Minister Krasimir Karakacanov accused the Government of preparing to back down in the dispute with Macedonia, under American pressure.

Karakacanov, who frequently campaigns on the issue of being tough against Macedonia, made the comments after newly appointed US diplomat in the Balkans Gabriel Escobar called on Bulgaria to lift its veto, insisting that it’s a strategic imperative for Macedonia and Albania to join the EU.

Karakacanov warned that Bulgaria will get nothing from the US out of this demand. “It’s a scandalous statement. This is how the Americans act. They try to gain friends in Skopje, but they will lose their friends in Bulgaria”, Karakacanov said.