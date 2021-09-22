The Vodovod water utility company practically admitted that its manager Dusko Veskovski approved rigged public procurement contracts, the VMRO-DPMNE party said in a press release. VMRO has been publishing evidence that the company back-date approved a contract worth 300,000 EUR to repair water pipes in a part of Skopje, after it was already finished by a company close to the ruling SDSM party.

Veskovski does all he can to protect Mayor Petre Silegov for his share of responsibility in the scandal. Veskovski and Silegov are caught in the act – they initiated work without a public procurement contract, and then approved the contract after the fact, trying to cover themselves up. The criminal activities on the part of Mayor Silegov throw serious suspicion on origin of the large wealth he has amassed – which he can’t explain pointing to legal sources of revenue. We call on Veskovski to stop covering up for his boss with new, additional crimes, VMRO said in its press release.