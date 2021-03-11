Bulgarian Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said he was surprised by the stormy reactions in the country after today he made allegations that a number of VMRO-DPMNE officials had dual citizenship.

I never said that the names I published belong to Macedonian MPs or VMRO-DPMNE officials. Those names just mean something to me. I do not know why those stormy reactions are happening, Karakachanov told Tribuna mk.

He says that the names of the voter list in Bulgaria can be checked by anyone on the website of the Bulgarian Central Election Commission. He adds that he does not claim that the published names belong to members and MPs of VMRO-DPMNE.