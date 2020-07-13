Kosovo introduced an obligation for Macedonian citizens to provide a negative coronavirus test as a requirement for entry, and even then, the border is open only for citizens who have a residency permit or require treatment in Kosovo.

This closes one of the few borders that were largely open for Macedonian citizens. Kosovo introduced the requirement for citizens of Bosnia, and Montenegro as well. The Pristina airport is open for transit passengers, who have to sign a statement that they will fly out in three hours.