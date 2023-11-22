Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska extended her congratulations on the 115th anniversary of the codification of the Albanian language, emphasizing the pivotal moment when Albanian intellectuals and thinkers unified the Albanian alphabet. This historical act laid the cornerstone for the cultural and spiritual identity of the Albanian people.

“Language represents a nation’s essence, and its alphabet embodies its unique identity. It’s a source of pride that our values align with Europe’s, fostering unity in our diversity towards a collective European future,” stated the Minister of Culture.

She further highlighted the significance of preserving Albanian history and spiritual heritage, underscoring the role of the Museum of the Albanian Alphabet. This institution safeguards the invaluable legacy crucial to the unification of the Albanian language’s alphabet.

Attending the Government’s event commemorating November 22 as Albanian Alphabet Day, Kostadinovska-Stojchevska affirmed that designating this date acknowledges the multicultural fabric of Macedonian society. She emphasized that the Albanian language constitutes an integral part of the shared linguistic and cultural richness within the nation.