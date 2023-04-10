Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski was finally asked about the scandal in which his wife was sold publicly owned land to build a solar power plant, and the answer is – quite something.

Kovacevski replied that there is no conflict of interest because he did not attend the Government session where his wife’s company was sold land near Radovis. He then quickly tried to change the topic of discussion.

The land was sold for just 1 EUR per square meter to a company co-owned by Elena Kovacevski and Goran Paunov, Kovacevski’s best man and former business partner. The Prime Minister insists that he left the Pikcell solar panel company which he co-founded with Paunov to avoid conflict of interest, but his wife remains in the business.