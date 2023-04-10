VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski warned that inflation is outpacing the increases in salaries, as it rose to 14.7 percent in March.

The cost of living for a family, which includes the bare essentials, amounts to over 50,000 denars. This is far above the abilities of an average family, even if both parents earn 25,000 denars each. And it does not even account for loans and schooling expenditures. Bytiqi and Kovacevski need to explain how is a family supposed to live?, Stojanoski said.