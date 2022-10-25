Strong and determined towards the future, Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, certainly is not the plan to close REK Bitola and REK Oslomej, certainly not leaving thousands of citizens on the street and direct and inevitable economic collapse of Bitola and the people of Bitola. Answer the people of Bitola why you rushed to sign the loan of 100 million euros, and by the end of 2023 you will close Oslomej, and by the end of 2027 you will also close REK Bitola.
Goran Isakov, vice president of the VMRO-DPMNE branch Bitola, requested this from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski today.
You are aware, he told him, that this directly means 4 thousand people without bread, and another forty thousand people will be seriously economically threatened.
Strong and determined towards the future, Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, you owe Bitola answers for the twice-higher electricity that the citizens will pay this winter, and for the enormously increased prices of petroleum products. For more than five years, the people of Bitola have been waiting for the promised Bitola-Medzitlija road, which your new president of the municipal organization unfortunately boasted about a short time ago. Strong and determined towards the future Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, it is your habit for the entire terrible rule of SDS to change and repair the filters of REK Bitola at least four times. To bring education and healthcare into the abyss all the time. To bring the citizens definitely to the edge of the basic existence of life. To constantly destroy their national dignity. Deputy Prime Minister, we expect that tonight in Bitola you will explain to Bitola residents about the “Secret Properties” affair, the “Broilo” affair, crime, the mafia with marijuana, about the division of the electricity market. You’re coming tonight anyway it’s nice to explain to the farmers why they haven’t received the subsidies yet? Why do you directly and vulgarly as a central government interfere with the powers of the local government, guided by purely party interests? In the city where the East and the West have been meeting for centuries, the city with more than 14 centuries of urban tradition also owes an explanation for the offer and the plan to make culture an entertainment category. Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, your path, the only strong and decisive one towards the future, is your departure to the opposition as soon as possible, said Isakov.
Comments are closed for this post.