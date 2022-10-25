Strong and determined towards the future, Mr. Deputy Prime Minister, certainly is not the plan to close REK Bitola and REK Oslomej, certainly not leaving thousands of citizens on the street and direct and inevitable economic collapse of Bitola and the people of Bitola. Answer the people of Bitola why you rushed to sign the loan of 100 million euros, and by the end of 2023 you will close Oslomej, and by the end of 2027 you will also close REK Bitola.

Goran Isakov, vice president of the VMRO-DPMNE branch Bitola, requested this from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski today.

You are aware, he told him, that this directly means 4 thousand people without bread, and another forty thousand people will be seriously economically threatened.