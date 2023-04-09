VMRO-DPMNE called out Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for his refusal to address the scandal in which his wife was sold state owned land to develop a solar power plant. Kovacevski is refusing to answer questions about the scandal, that was signed off by his deputy Artan Grubi, who is also dogged by corruption allegations.

Kovacevski is expanding his family business and takes public land for pennies, while the citizens are going depeer into poverty. This shows how Kovacevski and Artan Grubi are plundering the country and the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.