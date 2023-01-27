Kovacevski to explain how it is possible to create a cold diplomatic war with Bulgaria after everything they signed, the leniency is a consequence of the vulnerability due to the enormous crime, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The escalation of relations with Bulgaria is a consequence of the leniency and spine-bending of SDS. The government fulfilled everything that was asked of it, even impossible and irrational things, so as a natural consequence comes Bulgaria’s attitude that everything else they ask for will be fulfilled by these politicians, the result is a withdrawn ambassador and relations like in the cold war.

The government signed everything that was requested of it, just to preserve the personal positions.

Kovacevski and Pendarovski got stuck to such an extent that they accused foreign services behind everything, without saying who they are and what their interest is, for their incompetence and inability to normalize relations. Although Pendarovski was paid by the people to protect him, and the services under him also, he did not say who is destabilizing Macedonia. Just empty phrases.

Kovacevski and Osmani are the same as Pendarovski, who first threatened to declare certain politicians persona non grata, and then said they would wait until February 4. What are they waiting for? Are they waiting for incidents or are they turning politics into a show and a field for circus performers?

Kovacevski, Osmani and Pendarovski with their stupid behavior, which is the result of their corruption and crime, and in order to stay in power, humiliate Macedonia.