Weak EU reaction to MEP Dzhambazki’s behavior

After the cooled relations between Skopje and Sofia after the incident in Ohrid, the statements of the MEP Angel Dzhambazki and the withdrawal of the Bulgarian ambassador from the country, the EU urges calming the tensions and for the two governments to continue communicating with a “cool head” and with implementing the Good Neighborhood Agreement.

Sources from the EU point out that despite the worrisome statements by some individuals, which undermine the good relations between the two countries and the good results achieved in terms of trade, it is in the interest of Bulgaria and Macedonia to maintain good neighborly relations and, what is important, to reduce tensions, and the two governments to continue talking because Brussels does not want to import disputes.

According to the EU, good neighborly relations are a key part of the accession processes, and in that context, implementing bilateral agreements, such as the Prespa Agreement and the Good Neighborhood Agreement with Bulgaria, is expected in good faith from all parties.

In relation to the statements of the Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki, where he expressed territorial claims towards the country, the European Ambassador David Geer also reacted yesterday, condemning such attitudes and considering them unacceptable. Geer recalled that both the European Parliament and the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs distanced themselves from these statements and underlined that such claims do not and cannot represent the EU.

Regarding yesterday’s remarks by Dzhambazki addressed to President Stevo Pendarovski, which can be interpreted as a threat, Ambassador Geer emphasized that this absolutely does not represent the position of the EU.