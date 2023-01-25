Asked whether the Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki will be sent back if he appears at the border to attend the commemoration of the anniversary of the birth of Goce Delcev on February 4, Minister Oliver Spasovski said that they will decide on that then.

We will decide on February 4, emphasized Spasovski.

The government did not make a decision to ban Angel Dzhambazki’s entry into Macedonia. When asked why the proposals for declaring a persona non grata were not accepted, Spasovski said that the top priority will be to preserve peace, stability and public order because this is not good for political relations within the state and between neighbors.