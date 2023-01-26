New escape from prison in Macedonia, new confirmation that the system is collapsing.

11 days have passed since the escape of Nafi Abdiovski from the prison in Suto Orizari, and there are no answers or responsibility from the competent institutions, reminds VMRO-DPMNE.

What is additionally scandalous in this case is that the person Nafi Abdiovski, who has a rich record with 16 criminal acts, has at least as many photos with SDS and government officials. In the photo album of this person, among other things, there are photos with Zaev, Oliver Spasovski, Grubi, Pendarovski, photos from SDS events and photos taken inside the government. Apparently, Abdiovski was a favorite of SDS officials. This man was placed in a semi-open ward of the Skopje prison, which probably helped him to get out and not to return to prison. Did the contacts with all these government officials help him to have a privileged status or maybe help him escape from prison?

Let us remind you that Sutka prison is run by Filip Andov called Sokol, a former advisor to Zaev and a character connected to a series of scandals and affairs. Did Andov help Abdiovski, his party colleague, to escape from the prison he runs? Is this escape also staged?

Does money open the iron prison doors so criminals can escape? At the very least, after this escape, Andon called Sokol should take responsibility and submit an irrevocable resignation from the position of director of Sutka prison. If Sokol himself does not think of it, then let Kovacevski fire him, if he has the courage. Scandalous prison escapes have become all too common.