The withdrawal of the Bulgarian ambassador from Macedonia is, of course, a form of pressure on us to change the Constitution, and at the same time a call to the American and European “facilitators” to deliver the final blow, writes professor Biljana Vankovska on Facebook, adding that there is no nothing European and that those who talk about the EU, knowingly or unknowingly, are talking about fairy tales.

But this is also a confirmation of everything we said and wrote about the not-so-friendly Agreement, which led to never-worse relations between the two countries. So predictable! Their intention now is to return us to the time of the Greek blockade and embargo of the 90s. When are we going to realize that there is nothing “European” here and that the EU is just a mirage!? Even people who are dear to me and whom I appreciate refer to those European values, and they don’t realize that they are talking about fairy tales. Unfortunately, national consciousness and built national interests are absent here, Vankovska wrote on Facebook.